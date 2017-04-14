Even as SS Rajamouli is gearing up for the release of his upcoming mega-budget film, Baahubali 2, speculation regarding his next project has been doing the rounds. It was reported earlier that Rajamouli was considering Mahabharat with Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Mohanlal and the project was supposed to go on floors in 2018.

Salman Khan's Tubelight teaser to be attached with Baahubali 2?

It was to be made on a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore and in three languages –Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Apparently, the filmmaker was keen on co-producing it with megastar Rajinikanth, Aamir and Mohanlal.

Now, the director has revealed that he had already had a discussion with Aamir regarding the same. However, the project will not take place anytime soon.

"I want to do Mahabharata and I have said that many times, but definitely not immediately after Baahubali. Mahabharat is such an epic that I need to up my craftsmanship to handle such a subject. Yeah I met Aamir ji once quite sometime back, we spoke about Mahabharata. I know that he's very much interested in doing the film. But as I said, at present I am not thinking anything beyond Baahubali. Mahabharata is definitely not after this," Rajamouli told Bollywood Life.

In other news, Shah Rukh Khan had recently revealed that his dream project was Mahabharat, which he wanted to make on a grand scale, probably bigger than the Baahubali franchise.

Now, with both Rajamouli and SRK expressing their interest venturing into the same subject, it won't be surprising if Shah Rukh, Rajamouli, Aamir and Rajinikanth eventually join hands to make the Hindu epic.