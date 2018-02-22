Maisie Williams knows the end of Game of Thrones Season 8. The 20-year-old, who plays Arya Stark in the HBO series, also revealed whether her character will survive in the final run.

During her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actress opened up about the filming of the last season as she admitted that there is so much work left to do. Maisie was there to promote her new film, Early Man.

She was a bit hesitant to reveal how many episodes she will have in the final season. Asked how much filming is left, Maisie told Jimmy, "I have a lot. Endless amounts. It's a mammoth take this year."

Referring to this, Jimmy asked if her character would survive in Season 8, she replied, "No, not necessarily, because some of the episodes take a really long time to shoot."

However, Jimmy could not help but continue to probe about the much anticipated HBO series. "Have you read all of the scripts? Do you know everything that is going on?" he asked.

"I do--I know the end of Game of Thrones," Williams said, recalling that she read the script while she was in bed. "It's just surreal, to be honest; being with this show for so long and then also it having the following that it does. It's just--everyone is waiting for this moment, and then you read it, and it's just incredible."

But you might wonder how she knows the ending while the HBO President said that they will be shooting multiple endings to protect the secret from the unethical hackers. When Jimmy poked Maisie with the question, she seemed very confident as she said that she does not believe that HBO has the budget to shoot so many different endings.

The young actress also admitted that she had given the scripts for season eight to her mother after teasing her about the ending of GoT Season 8.

"I sent my mum the scripts," she said. Later she noted that probably she should not have given it to her as the makers said, "Don't give them to anyone."

Unfortunately, Game of Thrones Season 8 will not return until 2019.

Watch the full clip below.