We have burst out laughing many a times seeing the performance of Malayalam actor Innocent on screen, and now, a recent video of the quick-witted artiste proves that comedy is in his blood.

On Wednesday, October 18, when a group of journalists got a chance to interact with the actor-turned Lok Sabha member, one of the scribes asked if Association of Malayalam Movie Actors (AMMA) would bring back actor Dileep, who was expelled from it a day after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in the sensational actress assault case.

Innocent, who is the President of the association, was quick to ask the counter question: "Do you want us to (take Dileep back)?"

When the journos claimed they do not have any other platform to ask this question, he replied that they were many other people who could answer the question. Then he took a light dig at the journalists saying, "You have enough and more stories to discuss on channels now, I guess. (Still) you want to dig something from my mouth now to start a discussion on your channels. When you run out of stories, (then) come to me, I will give you enough and more [translated from Malayalam]."

It was on July 11, in an emergency executive committee meeting of AMMA held at megastar Mammootty's residence in Kochi, that the organisation decided to expel Dileep from it. After the meeting, Mammootty, who is the General Secretary of AMMA, the decision. The expulsion came a day after Dileep's arrest in the sensational case. He was the treasurer of the association then. Actors Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Asif Ali, Ramya Nambeesan, Devan, Kalabhavan Shajon and Edavela Babu were present at the meeting.

After the Kerala High Court on October 3 granted a conditional bail to Dileep after 85 days of his arrest, some of the AMMA members had demanded scrapping of its decision to expel the actor.

K B Ganesh Kumar, who is the vice-president of the association, claimed that the "unanimous" decision to expel the Janapriyanayakan from AMMA was not taken legally. He even pointed finger at Prithviraj for allegedly forcing Mammootty and others to take the crucial decision.

