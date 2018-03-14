Rumor has it that Shahid Kapoor will star in the remake of 1964 classic psychological thriller Woh Kaun Thi? featuring legendary actors Manoj Kumar and Sadhana.

The film is set to be remade by producers Prernaa Arora and Arjun N Kapoor of KriArj Entertainment, who had backed the successful movies Rustom, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and the latest release Pari.

A source told Mid Day: "Shahid has developed a great rapport with Prernaa Arora [one of the producers of KriArj Entertainment] during the course of Batti Gul Meter Chalu shoot. After this project, he is committed to doing two more films with the studio. So when they bought the remake rights of Woh Kaun Thi?, he was one of the first choices to essay Manoj Kumar's role."

As for the leading actress, a report in Republic said that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was likely to step into Sadhana's shoes.

If the report of Aishwarya and Shahid teaming up for the movie turns out to be true, it will indeed be interesting to watch the fresh pair romancing on screen.

Who Kaun Thi? was popular for two iconic songs Lag Ja Gale Se and Naina Barse Rimjhim, both crooned by Lata Mangeshkar.

Speaking about acquiring the rights of the cult movie, Prernaa Arora said, "The minute we acquired the remake rights we thought of the songs. These two songs form the backbone of 'Woh Kaun Thi?'. The film cannot be imagined without those songs. Also, it is a classic timeless film with the epitome of beauty Sadhanaji, Lataji, and the great actor Manoj Kumarji who are true legends. This is the mark of respect and attribute to them and the kind of film we had in that era.

Meanwhile, Shahid is busy with the shoot of Batti Gul Meter Chalu while Aishwarya is tied up with Fanne Khan, which also stars Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor.