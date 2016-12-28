- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
- Play How can dog licks kill you?
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
Wilfried Zaha trip to Africa Cup of Nations would be a massive blow says Crystal Palace boss Sam Alldardyce
New Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce said on 26 December that losing Wilfried Zaha to the African Cup of nations would be a massive blow. Zaha made his England debut in 2012, but switched allegiance to the Ivory Coast in November 2016 after being overlooked for the England squad. If the Ivory Coast were to reach the final, Zaha would be absent for five weeks.
Most popular