Wilfried Zaha trip to Africa Cup of Nations would be a massive blow says Crystal Palace boss Sam Alldardyce

  • December 28, 2016 21:49 IST
    By Hayters
New Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce said on 26 December that losing Wilfried Zaha to the African Cup of nations would be a massive blow. Zaha made his England debut in 2012, but switched allegiance to the Ivory Coast in November 2016 after being overlooked for the England squad. If the Ivory Coast were to reach the final, Zaha would be absent for five weeks.
