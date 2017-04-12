United States' National Security Agency (NSA) operators hacked into Pakistani mobile networks and have been snooping on hundreds of IP addresses in the country, according to WikiLeaks.

"Hundreds of NSA cyber weapons variants publicly released including code showing hacking of Pakistan mobile system," WikiLeaks tweeted on Wednesday.

A hacker group, known as Shadow Brokers, had previously released some data suggesting that the US security agency may have snooped on hundreds of IP addresses in Pakistan.

The group, on Wednesday, reportedly released a new trove of information detailing that the US agency had accessed private and public networks in other countries too, according to Express Tribune reports.

Shadow Brokers released a cache of encrypted information, which is now being decrypted by security researchers around the world. One of the researchers reportedly uploaded files after decryption on Github and said that the information released by the hacker group includes evidence of NSA operators' access inside the GSM network of Mobilink, one of Pakistan's most popular mobile services providers.

The hacker group initially put up its data cache for auction in exchange for Bitcoin, however finding no buyer, the group subsequently released the data online to the public.

WikiLeaks, last month, released documents from the United States' Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) stating that the American spy agency could easily hack into people's televisions, smartphones and even possibly control their cars.

The whistleblower site posted around 9,000 documents, stating that they were leaked from the CIA.

The release of confidential federal documents is described as the largest-ever publication of secret intelligence materials from the US.

WikiLeaks said that the CIA documents, hacking tools and code representing "the majority of its hacking arsenal" were leaked within the cyber-security community. The organisation said that it had received and published a part of those documents from the intelligence agency. on Wednesday.