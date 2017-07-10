Whistleblowing website WikiLeaks has suggested that United States President Donald Trump can appoint its founder Julian Assanger as chief of the joint cyber-security unit he has proposed with Russia.

Trump, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit last week, had discussed a joint cyber-security unit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump on Sunday had tweeted that he and his Russian counterpart, among other important issues, had "discussed" that they were creating "an impenetrable Cyber Security unit."

WikiLeaks was quick to respond to Trump's tweet, saying it would nominate Assange to run the cyber unit as he has the "CIA's best stuff."

"Why not put @JulianAssange in charge of it? He's trusted by the public and has the CIA's best stuff anyway," WikiLeaks said in a sarcastic tweet.

The tweet was also linked to the Vault 7 series of documents which revealed CIA's espionage programmes.

Trump, however, later clarified in another tweet that discussing the plans about creating a cyber-security unit with Putin did not mean that work on it was underway.

The fact that President Putin and I discussed a Cyber Security unit doesn't mean I think it can happen. It can't-but a ceasefire can,& did! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

Assange has sought asylum at the Ecuadorian embassy in London as he fears he will be extradited to the United States for publishing thousands of classified US documents through his website WikiLeaks.

If extradited to the US, Assange could face a long prison sentence or even the death penalty.

The Russian President has said that during his first encounter with Trump, the duo shared views on cyber-security and had agreed to "create a working group on how to jointly monitor security in cyberspace," according to Russia Today.