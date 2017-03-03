Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan made headlines due to her son Taimur Ali Khan's name. The two-month-old recently came under the spotlight when news of Bebo calling her son by the nickname 'Little John' started doing the rounds.

However, the actress has now rubbished the reports. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kareena said: "No. I want to clarify that. How can anyone think that? Why would I call my son Little John? My son's name is Taimur. It is the most beautiful name, and he is the most beautiful and gorgeous man (smiles). And, no, I don't call him Little John. Please address him as Taimur Ali Khan."

Though people shouldn't be bothered with what parents call their babies, many will be happy to learn that Bebo doesn't use this nickname. It was being said that Kareena called Taimur 'Little John' because of the flak the baby's name received on social media.

Saif-Kareena named their baby Taimur, who was born on December 20 last year. A huge controversy was created, especially on social media, because of the name as it was similar to a cruel Mongolian ruler Timur Lang.

Irrespective of what the world has to say, Kareena is enjoying motherhood. She told the daily: "It's an extremely personal journey. It's a relationship that one develops over time, organically. I am still learning the ropes. In fact, Saif says my attention has completely shifted (to Taimur), and keeps complaining about it. Now, I don't like leaving home too much."

Meanwhile, she has returned to work and will start the shooting of Rhea Kapoor's Veerey Di Wedding in May. The diva will share screen space with Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar in it.