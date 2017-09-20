Sanjay Dutt is leaving no stone unturned to promote his comeback film Bhoomi which is just a couple of days away from its release. And to keep the buzz going, Dutt has organised two special screenings for his B-Town friends two days ahead of its release which he will co-host along with his sister Priya Dutt. While Dutt has invited some of the big guns of Bollywood, the actor eluded his old friend Salman Khan from the list of guests.

"Sanjay and wife Maanayata are planning to host a grand screening on September 20 for the industry folk. Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Suniel and Mana Shetty, Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar, Sonakshi and Shatrughan Sinha, Ajay Devgn and Kajol, and Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been invited. But, Salman is not on the guest list," a source was quoted as saying by Mid-Day.

Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan's friendship goes a long way back. The two have always maintained that they are very good friends and are more like brothers to each other despite many reports that suggested their bond of friendship has taken a dent.

In fact, the two stars gave a beautiful moment to all the shutterbugs by hugging each other at Mukesh Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi party in Mumbai on August 25.

But why Sanju Baba didn't invite his Bhaijaan Salman for his much-awaited comeback film? While the source adds that Baba still remembers that Salman didn't pay him a visit after his release from jail. Only Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan, whom Baba addresses him as his younger brother, can answer this question. Let's wait and watch.