- Play Rolls-Royce posts biggest loss after bribery charges and Brexit
- Play Leaked video shows Boston Dynamics new nightmare inducing wheeled robot
-
- Play NFL fans gather ahead of Super Bowl 51 kick-off
- Play Brit Awards 2017 predictions: David Bowie, Emeli Sande, Skepta to win big
- Play New England Patriots win Super Bowl 51 with historic comeback
- Play Can you predict profit warnings?
- Play Legendary Nokia 3310 makes a comeback
Why proprietary data is not as valuable as it used to be
Speaking at the Newsweek’s AI and Data Science in Capital Markets conference Michael Beal, CEO of London-based quantitative hedge fund Data Capital Management, talks about why he isnt a fan of using proprietary data, and how traders need to have the skill or the will to join Wall Streets rising wave of quantitative traders.
Most popular