Lenovo-owned Motorola has launched its flagship Moto Z2 Force Limited Edition in India several months after it was released in the US. It may be an old device with a 16:9 display, while almost all the handsets today have progressed to screens with the 18:9 aspect ratio, but it is still worth the money for more reasons than one.

Here is why.

First of all, Moto Z2 Force Limited Edition boasts of a shatterproof display powered by the ShatterShield technology, which means it is relatively safe from drops. The Lenovo-owned company has offered a four-year warranty against broken screens caused by falls.

Secondly, the pricing of the flagship may turn many heads. The 4GB RAM variant was priced at $799 (around Rs 51,000) when it was launched in the US in July last year. The company is now making the 6GB RAM variant available in India at Rs 34,999, which translates to around $547.

And thirdly, Moto Z2 Force comes bundled with a TurboPower Pack Moto Mod priced at Rs 5,999 for Indian customers. This 3,490mAh battery can be attached to the back of your phone to charge it automatically.

Apart from the aforementioned points, Moto Z2 Force has impressive specifications. It sports a 5.5-inch QHD POLED ShatterShield display with 2,560x1,440 pixels (534 ppi pixel density), is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, runs the Android Oreo operating system out of the box, comes packed with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage expandable up to 2TB via microSD card, and houses a 2,730mAh battery with fast-charging technology.

In terms of camera, Moto Z2 Force has a dual 12MP Sony IMX386 sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 1/2.9", 1.25 µm pixel size, phase detection & laser autofocus and dual-LED dual-tone flash, and a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture and dual-LED dual-tone flash.

It is obvious from the pricing (Rs 34,999) that the handset will take on the likes of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 (priced at Rs 32,999), Nokia 8 (price starts at Rs 28,999), OnePlus 5T (priced at Rs 37,999), and other devices in the similar price range in the Indian market.

It is to be seen if the Moto Z2 Force Limited Edition will beat its rivals in India, but it seems like the Lenovo-owned company has consciously slashed the price of the device for the Indian market sensing the possibly tough competition.

The Moto Z2 Force Limited Edition will be available for purchase in India on Moto Hub stores and Flipkart starting 11:59 pm IST on Thursday, February 15.