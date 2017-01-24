- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
Why is Australian Reptile Park getting the public to catch deadly spiders to milk ?
Australian Reptile Park (ARP) is calling on the public to capture deadly funnel-web spiders, in an effort to produce much needed anti-venom. Antidote supplies are at an all-time low in Australia, after heatwaves in 2016 saw spider bites increase. The ARP ‘milk’ the spiders by aggravating them and then taking samples of their venom.
