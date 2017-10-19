Hundreds of Mexican clowns gathered in Mexico City on Wednesday (18 October) to mark the 22nd Annual International Clown Convention, also known as the Fair of Laughter. Clowns from Peru, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and the United States came together to show off their talents as well as to pick up skills and skit ideas to take home to their fans.
Why have clowns from around the world gathered in Mexico City?
- October 19, 2017 15:46 IST
