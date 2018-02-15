Ratan Tata, who heads the Tata Group, has been named by the Israel Police in their recommendation to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in corruption cases related to a project to make a cheap car. While the Israel police are not directly accusing the Tata Group chairman of any wrongdoing, they say Netanyahu tried to favor an enterprise that was a partnership between Tata and an Israeli businessman.

However, Ratan Tata denied the allegations, terming them "factually incorrect and appear to be motivated."

The Isreal Police had said in a post on their verified Facebook account: "The prime minister was suspected of acting in favor of a commercial enterprise that Milchan was interested in promoting as part of his partnership with an Indian businessman (Tata). According to the suspicions, the prime minister acted and tried to advance the matter at Milchan's request, in the presence of officials in the Prime Minister's Office and the Defense Ministry, who expressed their opposition to advancing the project." (Rough translation)

In November 2017, Tata had testified before the Israel Police. According to a Times of Israel report, Tata had testified for two hours in the case where Netanyahu is accused of receiving illicit gifts.

The article also said that Israeli businessman and Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan had asked Netanyahu to promote a free-trade zone between Israel and Jordan, a project that has not materialized yet. Milchan and Tata were said to be partners in the project.

When the reports came out on Tata's testimony in November last year, PTI had quoted an emailed statement from Tata Group: "Tata clarified that he was requested by a member of the Israeli security team to assist in preparing a concept plan for a project that was to be part of a peace initiative, to be built on the banks of the Jordan river with a free trade corridor to Haifa to offset higher logistics costs in Israel. It was intended to provide skilled jobs to Palestinians."

However, the statement said Tata had "never discussed this project with Milchan."

Milchan's Regency Films has produced Oscar-winning films like 12 Years A Slave and The Revenant, and critically-acclaimed ones like Fight Club.

The project under cloud involved building a cheap car, and the Nano was once billed as Tata's pet project. While Israeli media reports mentioned a cheap car project, they did not mention the Nano explicitly.

A plan to "manufacture cheap Indian cars in a free-trade zone straddling the borders of Israel, Jordan and the Palestinian Authority" is at the root of some of the corruption allegations against Netanyahu, reports Haaretz.

The report said the plan was to produce "low-cost Tata-brand cars."

As of now, Nano is the cheapest car in Tata's stable. The compact hatchback had been envisioned by Ratan Tata as the people's car — one that would be sold for Rs 1 lakh (around $2,000 when it was first launched). It was aimed at India's middle class.

However, various hurdles in its path led to its costs rising, and yet it was the cheapest car in India when it was launched in 2008. Currently, its cheapest variant — the Nano XE GenX — is priced at Rs 2,28,082 or approximately $3,560 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Tata Group has dismissed the Isreal Police's version of events, claiming they were "grossly incorrect in its references about Ratan N Tata," PTI reported.

International Business Times India reached out to the Tata Group for their comments. An emailed statement from Ratan Tata said: