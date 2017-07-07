Being a celebrity couple can be harder than it seems. Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner and her boyfriend Joe Jonas face the hardship every day as she shed some light on the issue in a recent interaction with Marie Claire.

Also read: Game of Thrones was my sex education, says Sophie Turner aka Sansa Stark

The 21-year-old actress who portrayed Sansa Stark in HBO's fantasy drama opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Joe Jonas in a new cover story for Marie Claire.

"You do feel like you're living in a fishbowl," she told the magazine about their very public relationship. "It's frustrating [that] it's the most mundane things that make the news -- how boring! There are really no other headlines?"

Turner began dating Jonas, the DNCE frontman, in 2016. Ever since the young couple has been travelling together and spending time with each other's family.

While striking pose for a series of photos for a glossy cover shoot, Turner specifically pointed out the issues while her obsessed fan base tries to capture her photos secretively.

The X-Men: Apocalypse actress admitted that it caused much annoyance to her. "I find it really rude, and I will be rude back. It's such an invasion of privacy," she said.

"I could be out with my mum on her birthday and I will ask them to delete it. I would much rather them come up and ask for a photo. I will probably be fine with it… unless I look shit! (sic)"

The actress went on to reveal that how it feels portraying the role of Ned Stark's eldest daughter for so many years. "[Game Of Thrones] has been a huge chunk of my life. When it's done, it's going to feel like a death in the family."

She further continued, "I just completely gave everything to (Sansa Stark), all of my emotions. I never used to cry when I was younger. Now I cry all the time - I am an emotional human being."

Turner will reprise her role as Sansa Stark in the penultimate seventh series of HBO's Game of Thrones. It is slated to be premiered on July 16 at 9 pm ET. And, in India, it will return on Star World and Star World HD on July 18 at 10 pm.