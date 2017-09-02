The giant floating bunches of fire ants are a major hazard on Houston's flooded streets. They were spotted across the flood-zone left behind by Hurricane Harvey.

But the ants can be dangerous if disturbed as they float in the water. Their stinging bites are painful and even deadly for people who are allergic to them.

Experts say the ant flotillas will stay around for some time, till the creatures find a dry haven to re-establish their colonies.

Beware of those fire-ants Houston folks. You don't wanna mess with them!

Check out the video to find out more.