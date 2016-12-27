A senior Facebook employee, Dov Katz, was arrested last week for allegedly soliciting unprotected sex from an underage girl. Katz was caught in a sting operation by police.

The documents in Gizmodo's possession (via GeekWire) have revealed that Katz has been charged with attempt to commit sexual abuse. Katz was apparently ready to pay $350 to have unprotected sex with the underage girl, who he thought was 15 years old.

Katz thought he was texting a 15-year-old girl, but was chatting with an undercover agent from the Tukwila Police Department. Katz has been released on $125,000 bail.

Katz is the head of computer vision at Oculus VR and has been an "integral part of the team that developed the Oculus Rift headset," the Times of Israel reported. Oculus VR was bought by Facebook in 2014 for $2 billion. Katz, who hails from Israel, has been living in the US since 2005.

When arrested, Katz had $600 with him and apparently wanted to have an "overnight girlfriend experience." He had met the undercover agent via Backpage website.

Facebook is yet to comment on the issue.