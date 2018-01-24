The United States on Tuesday, January 23, named two members of terror group Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) as a "specially designated global terrorist." The two names are Abdelatif Gaini and Siddhartha Dhar and the latter is of Indian-origin.

The designation means that the two terrorists would lose all the assets and properties owned by them in the US and Americans are now forbidden from carrying out any kind of transactions with the duo.

Speaking of Dhar and his designation as a global terrorist, the US in a statement said that Dhar is known to have replaced Jihadi John. "He is considered to have replaced ISIS executioner Mohammad Emwazi, also known as 'Jihadi John', the masked man who appeared in videos of the slaying of American journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff," the announcement said, according to Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, Gaini is a Belgian-Moroccan citizen and is believed to be fighting for ISIS mostly in West Asia.

Who is Siddhartha Dhar and how did he become a key member of ISIS?