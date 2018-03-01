Ace Bollywood director Rajkumar Santoshi was rushed to Nanavati hospital in Vile Parle, Mumbai, on Wednesday (February 28) evening.

The Andaz Apna Apna director was reportedly facing cardiac related issues, ANI reported. Further, a SpotboyE report said that soon after doctors conducted preliminary tests on Rajkumar, they reportedly decided to undergo angioplasty surgery on Rajkumar. The hospital authorities told the website that the surgery was successful and the filmmaker was doing well.

Contrary to the reports, when Indian Express contacted the filmmaker, he said that he had been admitted for a routine check-up and was in stable condition.

Film Director Rajkumar Santoshi admitted to Nanavati Hospital following some cardiac related issues. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/EYIeFBGQnR — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018

Who is Rajkumar Santoshi?

Rajkumar, son of producer-director P.L. Santoshi, is a popular Bollywood director, producer, and screenwriter. He is known to be a versatile director, having helmed films in all genres except for sci-fi films.

He has worked with several popular actors including Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in Andaz Apna Apna, Sunny Deol, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anil Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor to name a few.

Rajkumar made his directorial debut with 1990 release Ghayal that starred Sunny and Meenakshi Sheshadri in lead roles. The movie went on to become a huge success and earned him several awards including the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

His next movie Damini (1993) too was a commercial success. Hie other well-known movies are Andaz Apna Apna (1994), Ghatak (1996), The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002), Lajja (2001) and Phata Poster Nikhla Hero (2013).

Currently, Rajkumar is helming a film based on the Battle of Saragarhi. The film features Randeep Hooda in the lead.