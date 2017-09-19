Former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman is Trumps pick to be the US ambassador to Russia. Huntsmans track record shows he has never been rejected by the Senate and served as the US ambassador to China, under President Obama and to Singapore, under President George HW Bush.
Who is Trumps ambassador to Russia mominee?
