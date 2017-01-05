Who is Sir Tim Barrow?

  • January 5, 2017 17:53 IST
    By Wochit
Who is Sir Tim Barrow? Close
Embed
Tim Barrow has been appointed the UKs ambassador to the EU. He replaces Sir Ivan Rogers who resigned from the role on Tuesday.
loading image
IBT TV
U.S. marks 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbour
Most popular