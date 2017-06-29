Singer Rihanna has found her new love and if reports are to be believed then she is dating him from the past six months. Rihanna is "madly in love" with none other than Saudi businessman and billionaire Hassan Jameel.

"She has kept this under wraps, but they have been together officially since January," RiRi's friend told The Sun. "His family are also extremely wealthy and private. She was coming into the UK on a regular basis to see him."

The secret affair became known after the singer and the businessman were spotted kissing each other in a pool in Spain. The steamy photos of RiRi and Hassan surfaced on social media following which fans of the singer started asking the question, "who is the new guy?"

Here are the 7 things to know about Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel, who is dating Rihanna.

A Saudi businessman and a Toyota dealer

The 29-year-old is a Saudi businessman. He is the deputy president and vice chairperson of Abdul Latif Jameel Domestic Operations that owns the rights to sell Toyota cars in Saudi Arabia. The company has owned the distribution rights to Toyota since 1955.

Family is worth $1.5 billion

Hassan's family has a net worth of $1.5 billion assets. According to Forbes 2016, Hassan's family made it to the list of World's Richest Arabs. Hassan's family along with Saudi businessman Abdullah Al-Dabbagh are the 12th richest Arabs.

His family owns a soccer league

Jameel's family owns the Saudi Professional League, which is officially called as Jameel League.

Hassan's royal connections

The 29-year-old business tycoon has met British royals, including Prince Andrew at the Bab Rizq Jameel Centre.

In 2014, Mohammed Abdul Latif Jameel became the first Saudi businessman to get an honorary knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II for his philanthropic activities.

He dated Naomi Campbell

According to reports, Hassan dated Naomi Campbell in 2016. They were even spotted at the British Summer Time Festival in London last year. Reports also suggest that Rihanna and Naomi had a fallout because of Hassan. Fans of the celebrities pointed out that Naomi and Rihanna unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Hassan and Rihanna's relationship is a real deal

Reports suggest that Rihanna and Hassan are very serious about their relationship. "This relationship is the real deal. Rihanna has told friends she's in love with him and seems completely smitten," a source told The Sun. "They've been spending a lot of time together away from prying eyes and are really serious. They're really enjoying each other's company."

Hassan is also involved in charity work

Just like RiRi, Hassan is also involved in charity work. His company Community Jameel Saudi Arabia "invests in training, job creation, and businesses aimed at helping communities transform themselves."

"It's also why we support and showcase art and artists to inspire and nurture people worldwide," the Community Jameel page reads.