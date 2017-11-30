Just a few hours after United States President Donald Trump retweeted a series of anti-Muslim videos from a British far-right account on Wednesday morning, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended his actions and even said he circulated them to start a conversation about border security and immigration.

Also read: Trump breaks Eid dinner tradition but celebrates Diwali in White House

Trump had from his account shared three videos involving Muslim men. He captioned the three videos as "Islamist mob pushes teenage boy off roof and beats him to death!", "Muslim Destroys a Statue of Virgin Mary!" and "Muslim migrant beats up Dutch boy on crutches!".

Several people soon condemned Trump for sharing the videos.

Jesus Christ. Trump is going on an unhinged attack of Muslims this morning. — Brian Krassenstein? (@krassenstein) November 29, 2017

I cannot believe that any head of state, let alone the President of the USA, could stoop this low. Words fail me... — Andy Bailey (@AndyBai59873550) November 29, 2017

I could pull up videos of white people attacking Muslims and Islam all day long. I guess it's time I leave America since I'm also white... — Brian Krassenstein? (@krassenstein) November 29, 2017

Oh no, a real life man destroying a STATUE of a MADE UP woman. What will we do??? — Lauren (@laurenwont) November 29, 2017

Even America's closest ally, the office of British Prime Minister Theresa May, said: "It is wrong for the [US] President to have done this."

White House defends Trump

However, Sanders downplayed the Trump's re-tweets by emphasising the President's commitment to national security and the safety of Americans.

Sanders told reporters she doesn't know how the videos got in front of Trump but at the same time didn't answer whether they were real.

"The threat is real and that's what the President is talking about," said Sanders.

However, several reports have claimed that the videos are fake.

Though Sanders did not clarify the exact nture of the "threat" that Trump wished to address by sharing the videos, she cited the safety of Americans as the reason behind the retweeting of the anti-Muslim videos.

"The President is talking about the need for national security. The need for military spending, those are very real things, there's nothing fake about that," she said.

She even told the reporters that by focusing on "the nature of the video, you're focusing on the wrong thing."

Trump, on the other hand, tweeted out to May on Wednesday night asking her not to focus on him.

.@Theresa_May, don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2017

Sanders reacts to May's criticism

Sanders, meanwhile, wasof the opinion that the British prime minister should seriously consider the "threat" conveyed through the videos.

"I think that both Theresa May and a lot of the other world leaders across the world know that these are real threats that we have to talk about, I think Europe has seen that a lot first hand," Sanders was quoted by CNN as saying.