White House administration in disarray, warns senator McCain citing Trumps self contradiction

  • February 18, 2017 16:01 IST
    By Reuters
White House administration in disarray, warns senator McCain citing Trumps self contradiction
The Donald Trump administration in the White House is in disarray, warned Republican Senator John McCain on 17 February, when the senator addressed a Munich Security Conference in Germany.
