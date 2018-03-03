South Korean actor Jung Hae In was spotted at the Incheon International Airport in Seoul on Friday (March 3) afternoon. He reportedly greeted all his fans and reporters, who were waiting for him at the airport, with a bright smile.

The flower-boy look of the 29-year-old While You Were Sleeping star has captured the attention of many social media users. While some of his fans praised him for his good looks, a few others spoke about his clean and clear image.

"He looks more handsome the more I see him. He's also already served in the army so he'll have a long running career ahead of him as long as he maintains his image," wrote a social media user.

"Jung Hae In seriously has a face that women love," wrote another admirer.

A section of fans also compared him with a "cherry blossom flower".

"He's like the male version of a cherry blossom flower," wrote a social media user.

"He really is a human cherry blossom flower," stated another admirer of Hae In.

A few social media users even compared him with actors Kim Soo Hyun and Lee Je Hoon.

"I can see him becoming the second Kim Soo Hyun... I predict a long running career ahead of him," wrote a fan of the While You Were Sleeping star.

"He gives me Lee Je Hoon vibes," stated another admirer of the young actor.

Hae In also received praises from the social media users for his clean and clear image.

"He has such a clear and clean image for a male celebrity," wrote a fan of the actor.

"Now that is a clean look," stated another admirer of him.

"He's an actor? His face gives such a kind impression but I can see him pulling off an antagonist role too," wrote a social media user.

Hae In is currently in Taiwan. He will be holding his first international fan meeting at the Taipei International Convention Center on Sunday, March 4. The event is titled "2018 Jung Hae In 'SMILE' Fanmeeting in Taipei".