While You Were Sleeping, the SBS romantic thriller, will be back with episodes 9 and 10 next Wednesday, October 11, at 10 pm KST. These episodes will focus on the various challenges faced by Nam Hong Joo.

Suzy Bae's character was disappointed to find out that her dreams were not coming true after she met Jung Jae Chan. But she was really happy to help the prosecutor win the Park Jun Mo's case with timely interference.

Thanks to officer Han Woo Tak. He took some time out of his busy schedule to discuss his weird dream about the prosecutor with Suzy Bae's character. They discussed the best possible way to win the case and alerted the young prosecutor.

Also read Temperature Of Love episodes 13 and 14 preview, spoilers

Meanwhile, the male prosecutor made some changes in his romantic dream about locking lips with the female lead. He was afraid of being in a relationship. So, he made sure that they don't share their first kiss in the near future.

Things are likely to get more complicated between the onscreen couple in the upcoming episodes of the SBS drama. The career and life of Nam Hong Joo are in Jung Jae Chan's hand, according to her dream. She believes that he is her saviour, but he may not reach out on time to help her.

Meanwhile, the Korean drama lovers are curious to know why the onscreen couple and the police officer are having similar dreams. Some of the viewers also came up with interesting theories on the plot.

"Because Nam Hong-Joo and Jung Jae-Chan were linked to the deaths of their father, and the third person who died during that incident was the soldier, maybe Han Woo-Tak (the other physic guy) is related to the soldier??????? Intense plotting coming?" read an interesting fan theory.

Korean drama lovers will have to wait until next Wednesday to know more about the onscreen couple since SBS is yet to release the promotional photos for episodes 9 and 10. In the meantime, you can watch the first eight episodes online here.