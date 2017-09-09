Udaharanam Sujatha is one of the most anticipated movie Malayalam, thanks to the hype that comes with the lady superstar Manju Warrier's projects. After unveiling Manju's look in the movie, the makers have dropped the official teaser. The clip gives a glimpse into the character Sujatha, who seems to be an all-rounder.

Also check: Manju Warrier's Udaharanam Sujatha poster out; Fans get nostalgic, recall Bhanu of Kanmadam

Young star Dulquer Salmaan, who is very close to the team of Udaharanam Sujatha, launched the teaser of the Manju-starrer on his social media page on Saturday, September 9. "So here is the teaser for a film dear to me cause everyone involved is like family to me !!! All the best you guys ☺☺#UdaharanamSujatha [sic]," DQ wrote while sharing the video on his Facebook page.

Manju appears in a different and realistic avatar in Udaharanam Sujatha doing many odd jobs while struggling to make the ends meet. She is said to be a single parent raising a 15-year-old daughter. She works as a maid, helper at a pickle factory and in a library as well. The teaser signs off with her innocently asking Mamta Mohandas' character, "Which college did you go to become Collector?"

Nedumudi Venu and Joju George are playing significant roles in the debut directorial venture of Phantom Praveen.

While Madhu Neelakandan cranks the camera, Gopi Sunder handles the music department of Udaharanam Sujatha, which has been bankrolled by Martin Prakkat and Joju George after the commercially successful blockbuster Charlie, starring Dulquer Salmaan.

Watch the teaser of Manju Warrier's Udaharanam Sujatha here: