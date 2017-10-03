After eluding the police for over a month since self-styled godman and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction and arrest, Honeypreet has finally made an appearance through an interview with India Today, where she spoke about several things including her relationship with the convict, as well as her former husband Vishwas Gupta.

It is now also being said that Honeypreet may surrender to the police today, October 3, and security around the Panchkula court has now been tightened for the same, reported the Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, here are the top 7 things that Ram Rahim "adopted daughter" said in the interview.

On her image in the media:

"The Honeypreet about whom the media is talking is not true.I've come to fear the media and the media reports after seeing how I have been portrayed."

"I have been called a traitor, which is absolutely wrong. I was present at the court with permission. How else do you think can a woman be in the premises amid such security arrangement? The court permitted me to be with papa."

On her relationship with the Dera chief which has often raised eyebrows:

"I do not understand how can someone question the holy relationship between a father and daughter? My main concern was the way the media projected me. How can they malign a father and daughter's relationship? Can a father not keep his hands on his daughter? Can a daughter not love her father?"

"Me and my father are innocent and the truth will come out soon. My relationship with my father is pure. Please don't trust these baseless allegations," she added.

Honeypreet lashed out at her former husband Vishwas Gupta

"My ex-husband Vishwas Gupta is a nobody."

On her whereabouts in the last one month

She said she never fled to Nepal. "I have full faith in the judiciary, I will approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court. I was shocked when a look-out notice was issued against me. I never fled anywhere, was just waiting for the right legal advice."

On sexual harassment of women at the Dera:

"On the basis of one letter, how can anyone be held guilty? My father is innocent and his innocence will be proved. No women were molested at the Dera. They have not considered the opinion of other women from Dera and the women who accused him did not come forward."

On the skeletons being found in the Dera headquarters in Sirsa

"Have they found any skeletons in the Dera premises? There have been only talks so far and nothing has been proved. My papa is not guilty and in future he will be proven innocent."

On what she has to tell her supporters and opponents

