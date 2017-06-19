OnePlus has been riding on the success of its OnePlus 5 way ahead of its official release in India. The grand unveiling of the OnePlus 5 is set to take place in New York on Tuesday, June 20, followed by its release in India on June 22.

On one hand, the Chinese tech giant is trying to keep the element of surprise with its commercials, and on the other, it is giving away more than it is supposed to. A glimpse of the handsets design shared by OnePlus has sparked some tension among fans and smartphone enthusiasts that the design looks a lot like iPhone 7 Plus. The company's co-founder was quick enough to defend the new flagship's design.

All the specs of the OnePlus 5 have somehow been leaked and some have also been confirmed by the company itself. With very little information to reveal at the event, the handset's price has also made it to the top of the pile of OnePlus 5 leaks. Corroborating with previously leaked pricing, the new information on the handset also confirms exclusive availability on Amazon India.

A poster of OnePlus 5 consisting its price and sale date was leaked on Weibo. According to the poster, OnePlus 5 will indeed come in 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM models with 64GB storage and 128GB storage configuration, respectively. The base model of the OnePlus 5 will cost Rs. 32,999 while the high-end variant will be priced at Rs. 37,999, making this year's flagship the company's most expensive smartphone yet.

What's further interesting about this new leak is that it also revealed the sale date and time of the phone. It appears the OnePlus 5 will go on sale in India on the day of launch (June 22) at 4:30 p.m. Even though the poster looks legit, we advise a hint a skepticism on this bit of information until the company says it all. Let there be some element of surprise.

In case you haven't followed the leaks of OnePlus 5, here's a quick run through of what we know so far.

OnePlus 5 is expected to feature a 5.5-inch Full HD Super AMOLED display, ultra-sleek metallic unibody, Snapdragon 835 chipset, Android 7.1.2 Nougat-based OxygenOS, 12MP dual rear camera setup, an 8MP front shooter and a 3,000mAh battery with Dash Charge 2.0 technology.