The entire team of Solo — the upcoming bilingual anthology movie — is on a promotion spree.

With the movie hitting theatres all over India in the first week of October, the makers are trying to make the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer into one of the most-awaited films of the year, with interesting promo videos that have received positive response from the audience.

Bejoy Nambiar, the director of Solo, met Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on October 2 to show him footage from the movie and seek his blessings. The filmmaker visited him at his residence in Poes Garden with producer Anil Jain.

"So this happened !Thank u @aniljain13 for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime. A HUGE fanboy moment for me! #Superstar #SOLOfromOct5 [sic]," Bejoy wrote on Twitter while sharing the photos of his meeting with the superstar.

However, due to a tight shooting schedule, Dulquer missed the oppurtunity to meet the versatile actor, and then shared on his social media page: "Had to miss this meeting because of shoot. But how amazing is this !! God bless the superstar for blessing #Solo !! [sic]."

There are four different films in Solo — World of Rudra, World of Siva, World of Shekhar and World of Trilok. Dulquer plays the lead role in each segment.

While he appears as army officer Lt Rudra Ramachandran opposite Neha Sharma in the first segment, he plays a goon named Siva in the second portion with Sruthi Hariharan.

Interestingly, the young actor will be seen as a stammerer opposite blind Radhika, played by Dhansika in the third part. However, the makers have decided to keep DQ's character Trilok under wraps until its release. Arthi Venkatesh will be seen as the heroine in the fourth part.

Dino Morea, Manoj K Jayan, Sathish, Nassar, Suresh Menon, Prakash Belawadi, Govind Menon, Siddharth Menon, Qaushiq Mukherjee, Sai Tamhankar, Dinesh Prabhakar, Soubin Shahir, John Vijay, Sheelu Abraham, Ann Augustine, Anson Paul and R Parthiepan — among many others — are also part of the big-budget entertainer.

Anil Jain and Abraham Mathew have co-produced the film with Bollywood filmmaker Bejoy, who is stepping into Mollywood and Kollywood industries with Solo. The movie will be hitting theatres pan-India on October 5.

