Coin toss
Punjab Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi flipped a coin to decide on the posting of a lecturer [Representational Image]CreativeCommons/Gerwin Sturm

If you are a fan of American sitcom Friends, you will surely remember the time Joey and Chandler couldn't identify Ross' son Ben and flipped a coin to pick the one from two identical babies. While we thought only Joey could come up with such ideas – flipping a coin to make a crucial decision – looks like he is not alone.

Punjab Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, on Monday, February 12, flipped a coin to decide on the posting of a lecturer. Thirty-seven lecturers were reportedly being allotted their postings and two of them wanted to be posted in Bareta, which had only one vacancy.

When asked why he chose the method, he said there was nothing wrong with it. "There were two claimants for one post and decided to issue order in favour of one on the basis of toss," Babushahi.com quoted Channi as saying.

Since the reports of Channi tossing a coin made news, Twitter has been flooded with messages on how it was a shame that a crucial decision was being made with a toss of a coin.

Here are a few Twitter reactions: