If you are a fan of American sitcom Friends, you will surely remember the time Joey and Chandler couldn't identify Ross' son Ben and flipped a coin to pick the one from two identical babies. While we thought only Joey could come up with such ideas – flipping a coin to make a crucial decision – looks like he is not alone.

Punjab Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, on Monday, February 12, flipped a coin to decide on the posting of a lecturer. Thirty-seven lecturers were reportedly being allotted their postings and two of them wanted to be posted in Bareta, which had only one vacancy.

When asked why he chose the method, he said there was nothing wrong with it. "There were two claimants for one post and decided to issue order in favour of one on the basis of toss," Babushahi.com quoted Channi as saying.

Since the reports of Channi tossing a coin made news, Twitter has been flooded with messages on how it was a shame that a crucial decision was being made with a toss of a coin.

Punjab Minister for Technical Education Charanjit Singh Channi decides a transfer case by tossing a coin. #TossMantri

CNN-News18's @jyotik with more details. pic.twitter.com/dScSA1y9qF — News18 (@CNNnews18) February 13, 2018

Here are a few Twitter reactions:

#RahulFacts He doesn't vote for Prime Minister. He tosses a coin and decides who Mummy's secretary is going to be. — BasioMeusPuga (@BasioMeusPuga) May 17, 2011

Punjab minister puts luck over merit, tosses coin to appoint professors https://t.co/u7SQln01s6 — Devansh Bhasker (@devanshpandit) February 13, 2018

Hai Rabba !! — VIK_610 (@renaissance1221) February 13, 2018

Shame Punjab CM. — Shibu (@imshib09) February 13, 2018