The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has not revealed the date for the announcement of UPSC Civil Services main examination 2016 results though reports have claimed that it would happen soon. However, it appears like the results of the examination will be declared only next month.

It was reported that the UPSC Civil Services main examination 2016 results would be declared as early as mid January but it happened on February 19 last year. So, it wouldn't come as a surprise if the Civil Services main examination 2016 results are declared at around the same time.

The UPSC Civil Services main examination 2016 was held from December 3 to 9. Candidates who pass the exams will face personal interview before getting recruited.

A total of 1079 candidates are expected to be recruited to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Revenue Service (IRS) combined.

How to check UPSC Civil Services main results:

- Go to the Union Publish Service Commission official website

- Go to Examination section on the front page and follow "View all" link

- Follow "Active Examinations" link

- Follow "Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2016" link

