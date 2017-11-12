WhatsApp may be the world's most popular messaging app, but you cannot use it on the iPad or for that matter, any Android tablet for some reason. However, if a recent report is to be believed, the Facebook-owned messaging service may be working on a dedicated app for the iPad.

According to a tweet by popular WhatsApp change tracker WABetaInfo, references of WhatsApp for iPad are spotted on the latest version of WhatsApp's desktop app.

WABetaInfo said in a tweet: "Great news for all WhatsApp users having an iPad device. Our rumour about a WhatsApp for iPad app was real (real like our other rumours as WhatsApp Business and the Facebook infrastructure). [sic]"

— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 11, 2017

Our rumor about a WhatsApp for iPad app was real (real like our other rumors as WhatsApp Business and the Facebook infrastructure) ? — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 11, 2017

It also stated in another tweet that v0.2.6968 of the WhatsApp Desktop app gives references for an iPad application.

pic.twitter.com/Nc07nEzxnN — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 11, 2017

It's sooo obvious, as you can see in the screenshot. pic.twitter.com/Nc07nEzxnN — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 11, 2017

However, the WhatsApp tracker does not mention whether the yet-to-be-confirmed WhatsApp for iPad will come in the form of a dedicated app orjust be a client application like WhatsApp Web for Windows and Mac users.

If it works in the same manner as WhatsApp Web, it would mean the phone will always need to be connected (cellular reception) to send and receive messages. But the possibility of a standalone app cannot be ruled out as Apple also sells iPads with cellular SIM support.

Having said that, there is no official WhatsApp app for iPad at the moment, but there are many third-party apps available in the App Store that make the instant messaging service accessible on the tablet, despite the experience not being that great.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has been adding a number of new features to make the experience much better. Last month, it added a new feature called "delete for everyone" for its Android, iOS and Windows apps that allow you to delete messages to individuals as well as group texts within seven minutes of sending them.

WhatsApp is also expected to add a new feature called "WhatsApp Pay" in the coming days which will help users send and receive money within the app itself.