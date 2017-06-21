After announcing to discontinue WhatsApp support for old BlackBerry and Nokia phones, the messenger app company has made a U-turn by agreeing to extend support for a few more months.

WhatsApp has agreed to extend the support for BlackBerry 7+ and 10 series OS-based devices from June 30 to December 31, 2017. The company has already released an update v2.17.1.2 to BlackBerry devices with aforementioned support deadline details.

Nokia S40 series will get the support until December 31, 2018. However, WhatsApp will cease to support Nokia S60 series on June 30, reported WhatsApp community blog.

However, we believe this might be a typo error in the deadline details for Nokia S40. It would be unfair from the part of WhatsApp to offer extended service to Nokia S40 compared to BlackBerry v7+ and v10. The Blackberry models hit the market much later than Nokia.

WhatsApp has not officially responded to the report.

Watch this space for the latest news.