Facebook-owned WhatsApp has officially released the much-awaited feature 'Delete for Everyone'. This feature is rolling out for users around the world on the latest versions of iPhone, Android, Windows Phone as well as desktop.

Deleting messages for everyone allows the users to erase specific messages they have sent to either a group or an individual chat. This is particularly useful if you send a message to the wrong chat or if the message you sent contains a mistake.

Here's how to get started with 'Delete for Everyone':

Apple iPhones and iPads (LTE models)

Open WhatsApp and go to the chat containing the message you wish to delete. Tap and hold the message > choose Delete from the menu. Optionally, select more messages to delete multiple messages at once. Tap Delete > Delete for Everyone.

Android phone:

Open WhatsApp and go to the chat containing the message you wish to delete. Tap and hold the message. Optionally, tap more messages to delete multiple messages at once. Tap Delete at the top of the screen > Delete for everyone.

Microsoft Windows phone:

Open WhatsApp and go to the chat containing the message you wish to delete. Tap and hold the message. Tap delete > delete for everyone.

It has to be noted that the once the message is deleted, the erased content will be replaced by "This message was deleted" in your recipients'. But, to successfully delete the message, both you and your recipient must be using the latest version of WhatsApp for Android, iPhone or Windows Phone.

Furthermore, the 'Delete for Everyone' option will only be active for seven minutes, beyond which the user cannot erase the message.

