Facebook-owned WhatsApp will soon be extending the deadline for the 'Delete for Everyone' feature. Launched in November 2017, the feature allows users to erase a message but within 420 seconds (seven minutes) in the group chat. Now, emerging reports say that the delete deadline is expected to be extended beyond one hour.

The new feature is being tested in Android's beta version: (v2.18.69) wherein, a user can remove the message in 4,096 seconds, that's one hour 8 minutes and 16 seconds, reported WABetaInfo. The company is expected to perform similar testing in Apple iOS and Windows Mobile version in the coming days.

Usually, beta testing takes a month or if any bug emerges, it might drag for another couple of weeks. So, one can expect WhatsApp to bring extended deadline for 'Delete for Everyone' feature by April end.

If you haven't used the Delete for Everyone feature, here's how to get started:

Apple iPhones and iPads (LTE models)

Open WhatsApp and go to the chat containing the message you wish to delete. Tap and hold the message > choose Delete from the menu. Optionally, select more messages to delete multiple messages at once. Tap Delete > Delete for Everyone.



Android phone:

Open WhatsApp and go to the chat containing the message you wish to delete. Tap and hold the message. Optionally, tap more messages to delete multiple messages at once. Tap Delete at the top of the screen > Delete for Everyone.

Microsoft Windows phone:

Open WhatsApp and go to the chat containing the message you wish to delete. Tap and hold the message. Tap delete > Delete for Everyone.

It has to be noted that the once the message is deleted, the erased content will be replaced by "This message was deleted" in your recipients' chat. T successfully delete the message, both you and your recipient must be using the latest version of WhatsApp.

