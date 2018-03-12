In a bid to improve user-experience in its messenger app, Facebook-owned WhatsApp has brought several new features in the last few months, including delete for everyone option in the group to erase unintended messages in wrong channels, colored background in the status update and more.

Now, the company is testing a new feature, which would allow users to customize the shape and size of the WhatsApp icon on the home screen.

WhatsApp beta testers using Android devices have received the new update v2.18.74 with the aforementioned feature. With that, users can choose between default (circle), square, squircle (rounded square), and teardrop, reported Android Police.

It has to be noted that the new option may not work on some third-party Android launchers, but over time, it might be able to support after developers upgrade their applications.

As of now, it is being tested on Android devices, but if the previous testing pattern is taken as any indication, iOS and Windows versions may also get the adaptive icon shape feature, but only after testing.

In a related development, WhatsApp, after Android, has begun testing extended deadline for 'delete for everyone' for iOS version. With this, iPhone and iPad (LTE) users will be able to delete unintended messages from group chats after more than an hour. To be precise, one hour 8 minutes and 16 seconds, beyond which, the user cannot erase messages.

This extended deadline for 'Delete for Everyone' is expected to be introduced to the public by the end of April.

