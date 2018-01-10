WhatsApp has been adding new features to improve the user-experience of its social messenger service. Earlier, it had brought 'Delete for Everyone', which allowed the users to erase specific messages sent to a group or an individual chat. This is particularly useful if you send a message to the wrong chat or if the message you sent contains a mistake.

Now, WhatsApp is all geared up to bring 'quick switch' that allows users to go back and forth with video and audio call. Previously, the user had to cut the cut the audio call and then make a video call or vice versa. Now, they can make the switch during the conversation.

As of now, WhatsApp quick switch feature is available to Google Android-based mobile beta testers and is expected to be expanded to the public soon, WAbetainfo reported.

Here's how WhatsApp audio-to-video call quick switch (vice-versa) feature works:

If the user is making an audio call on WhatsApp, he/she can switch to video call by pressing the newly introduced camcorder icon. Once clicked, the person on the other side gets a notification whether they want to switch to video call and if yes, the WhatsApp messenger automatically turns on the front-camera and both the responders can video chat. It can be done vice-versa for video-to-audio call switch.

In a related development, WhatsApp is on the verge of completing beta testing Private Reply feature in the WhatsApp group. It actually went live on several smartphones with v2.17.342 update, a few days ago, but was taken out immediately with new firmware v2.17.344.

