Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is perhaps the most popular budget smartphone released in India this year. It is said to be the best selling smartphone in the country in the first half of 2017 and is still in demand. So, it is quite natural for fans to expect big from its successor Redmi Note 5.

The Chinese technology giant is tight-lipped on the release date and other details but reports have claimed that it would come at the beginning of 2018. It has also been spotted on benchmarking sites and its purported hands-on image has been leaked, hinting that its release may not be far off.

So, what will fans expect from the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 when it is launched?

First of all, the device will be expected to come with an 18:9 aspect ratio display in accordance with the present trend. Good news is several reports have suggested that the upcoming Redmi Note handset will come with the said feature.

However, the device has been spotted with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 processor on Geekbench site when a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset is required for 18:9 aspect ratio display. This could raise doubts in the minds of many but several reports have claimed that the device will indeed be powered by Snapdragon 636 processor, and Xiaomi fans will expect the upgrade (against Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor seen in Redmi Note 4).

The Redmi Note 4 comes packed with a 4,100mAh battery but rumours have suggested that its successor will house only a 4,000mAh battery. It will be disappointing if it turns out to be true. Xiaomi fans and those following the company will expect at least a battery similar to the one seen in the Redmi Note 4.

Xiaomi fans will, of course, expect upgrades in all departments and that may happen but it will come as a disappointment if the Redmi Note 5 doesn't bring the aforementioned features.

According to reports, the Redmi Note 5 is expected to have a 5.5-inch full HD display with 401 ppi (pixel density), a 3GB/4GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB storage, an Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 operating system, a dual 16MP main camera, and a 5MP front-snapper.