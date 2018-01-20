Shilpa Shinde, who emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 11, didn't have a pleasant stay inside the house in the initial weeks, as she had constant fights with Vikas Gupta. From harassing Vikas, screaming and crying, the duo had grabbed the maximum limelight in the first few weeks.

Such was the situation inside the house that a frustrated Vikas had tried escaping the house several times.

While it was said that Shilpa had a grudge on Vikas as the latter was responsible for her ouster from popular show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, which created a massive rift in Shilpa's career, resulting in her being out of work for more than a year.

However, the gorgeous actress has now revealed the reason behind her sour relationship with the TV producer. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Shilpa said that Vikas and the other producers of the comedy show had tried all possible ways to sabotage her plans to enter Bigg Boss 11. She further revealed that Vikas had filed a criminal case against her as soon as he and other producers came to know about her participation in Salman Khan's show.

"Vikas Gupta knew that I was going to come in Bigg Boss 11 and he had kept all things ready so that I do not get in the show. They filed a criminal case against me as soon as they came to know that I was going to Bigg Boss. I am not saying that Vikas Gupta is the main culprit but the roots of all this started with him, along with the producer of the Bhabhiji Ghar pe Hai. As a programming head, he could have settled a lot of things earlier too but I remember him saying that 'Main Aapko ghar pe Bithaunga,'" she said.

However, Shilpa, who mend her relationship with Vikas on the show, now has no hard feelings for him. In fact, they are set to work together in a web series soon.

"In one of the tasks in Bigg Boss, I had promised Vikas that I would work with him on a small digital project. Just a two-day assignment I may have to do with him. And you never know, what he said might just be for the camera. But I can never be friends with Vikas Gupta. He tried to be friends with me on the show. I have already made my list of who will not be invited for my Bigg Boss victory party. Hina Khan is definitely one of the names I do not consider to be in the party," she said.

For the uninitiated, Shilpa had a massive fallout with Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! producer Benaifer Kohli after she accused her of mental torture.

Further, Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) imposed a lifetime ban on Shilpa by prohibiting broadcasters and producers from working with her until she apologises to the association and compensates Benaifer for the losses incurred because of her.

This created a hurdle in Shilpa's acting career and forced her to seek political intervention to resolve the matter. Shilpa was later replaced by Shubhangi Atre Poorey, who is currently the face of Angoori Bhabi on the hit show.