Pioppi is a tiny hamlet in southern Italy dubbed as the 'world's healthiest village'. The residents of this village reportedly live 10 years longer than people in other places. This is the reason why the lifestyle plan of Pioppi has become one of the most popular diets of 2017 which is known as- ''The Pioppi Diet'.

Despite bacon and chocolate being their staple diet, the residents of Pioppi love vegetables, oily fish, and nuts that prevent them from developing heart diseases, type 2 diabetes and other chronic illness. This diet helps you to lose weight and a greater life expectancy; sounds great, right?

To adopt Pioppi diet, cardiologist Dr Aseem Malhotra and former athlete Donal O'Neill have created a 21-day lifestyle plan as mentioned in their new book 'The Pioppi Diet'. According to Coach, the plan is not just limited to your diet, it recommends stress-busting breathing exercises and other essential lifestyle plans too.

According to UK-based health magazine Coach, the plan is not just limited to your diet, it also recommends stress-busting breathing exercises and other essential lifestyle plans too.

We bring to you some of the key points from the life-extending diet plan :

Eat these foods

Take more of vegetables, nuts, oily fish such as salmon and sardines, eggs and olive oil. Make you have three portions of oily fish in a week; 10 eggs a week and 30g of full-fat dairy, coconut oil and dark chocolate in a day.

Don't eat these foods

First and foremost, avoid sugar. Instead, go for honey if required. No refined carbohydrates, especially flour-based that include pasta, bread and rice. Cooking with industrial seed oils like sunflower, canola and corn should be avoided.

Cut down on booze

Residents of Pioppi enjoy one small glass of wine with dinner every day. Therefore, it is recommended not to drink more than 14 units of alcohol per week. One needs to stick to these limits.

Fasting a day keeps doctor away

You need to fast for one day in a week. It should be started after dinner and you can consume only fluids before ending it. Through this, the body's insulin level drops and the stored energy is burned.

7-hour slumber

Minimum seven hours of sleep at night is crucial to get good results, as per the plan.

Breathe in, breathe out

It is recommended to do breathing exercises every day. One should breathe in for five seconds and breathe out also for the same duration. It should be done for two minutes, four times a day.