Cambridge Analytica, a data analytics firm hired by Donald Trump and amp;#39;s election team, harvested data on 50 million Facebook users for targeted political propaganda campaigns, reported The Observer and The New York Times on March 17. The Observer said Cambridge Analytica used the data, taken without authorization in early 2014, to build a software program to predict and influence choices at the ballot box.
What is Cambridge Analytica? Election data firm used by Trump harvested data on 50 million Facebook users
Mar 19, 2018 17:26 IST
