Bollywood actress Disha Patani is one of the hottest divas in the industry. From her looks to her acting, she is at her best. The recent buzz is that the actress doesn't mind going bald on the silver screen.

Yes, she herself confessed it. Disha had made her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni The Untold Story and stole many hearts. Now, she will be seen opposite rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2.

While several reports suggest that Disha's tantrums are the reason why she's not getting any movies, the actress has now proved how dedicated she is towards her career.

When asked if she would be willing to shave her head if the script demands to do so, Disha told IANS: "To think of it, my decision will be based on how passionate I am about the script. If I strongly feel it will benefit the narrative, I will go ahead with it."

Well, Disha you don't have to go bald. Remember Anushka Sharma's character in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Her character went bald at the end of the movie as she was diagnosed with cancer. Bollywood has its way to make you look bald on-screen.

But the good part is Disha's dedication towards her work. Though she has done only one movie, the beautiful lady has a huge fan following.

Disha further explained why Bollywood actresses don't experiment much with their hair. She said: "Most of the actresses have multiple commitments — from films to endorsements — that require us to maintain a particular look over a long period."

"Hence, there is never an opportunity to experiment with hair so we just settle for a neutral look we can work with across projects," the actress added.