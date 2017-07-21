Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on social media and is seen posting small life events on Twitter on a daily basis. The latest buzz is that Big B's Twitter handle has been hacked and it is not the first time.

The hacking is being speculated from the comment box of his recent post. He has replied to two three people in that post and the replies are not what Amitabh would likely do.

The post is with this caption: "T 2491 - CONGRATULATIONS .. !! Indian Women's Cricket team .. beat the Aussies to enter the FINAL in World Cup .. all the best .. !!!"

The conversation which hints that Big B's account may have been hacked begins with a comment on his own post: "थैंक you ।। thank you." Then, one fan club of his commented: "adore u," Big B replied: "me too."

Earlier, Amitabh's account was hacked and some sex sites were planted as being followed by him. He had tweeted: "WHOA !..My Twitter handle hacked! Sex sites planted as 'following'! Whoever did this, try someone else, buddy, I don't need this!"

Big B had also issued a warning to the hackers saying that they should try it with someone else. It looks like someone has the guts to do this again.

T 2491 - CONGRATULATIONS .. !! Indian Women's Cricket team .. beat the Aussies to enter the FINAL in World Cup .. all the best .. !!! pic.twitter.com/vWBJYhoSFw — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 20, 2017

थैंक you ।। thank you — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 20, 2017

me too — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 20, 2017

yes yoooooohoooo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 20, 2017

Meanwhile, Amitabh is busy shooting for Thugs of Hindostan, in which he will share screen space with Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Katrina Kaif. He had also made headlines when the movie poster of 102 Not Out was released. He will be seen playing Rishi Kapoor's father in it.