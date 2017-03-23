- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
Westminster attack: ‘We wont be cowed by terrorists’ says London Mayor Sadiq Khan
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said that the Westminster incident is being treated as a terrorist attack. While paying tributes to the police officer and other victims of the attack, on Wednesday (22 March), he said that terrorists cannot divide London and they will be defeated soon. The attack on the British capital left at least five dead and more than 40 injured after a car rammed into pedestrians and the attacker stabbed a police officer by the Houses of Parliament.
