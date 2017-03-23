Westminster attack: ‘We wont be cowed by terrorists’ says London Mayor Sadiq Khan

  • March 23, 2017 09:39 IST
    By Reuters
Westminster attack: ‘We wont be cowed by terrorists’ says London Mayor Sadiq Khan Close
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said that the Westminster incident is being treated as a terrorist attack. While paying tributes to the police officer and other victims of the attack, on Wednesday (22 March), he said that terrorists cannot divide London and they will be defeated soon. The attack on the British capital left at least five dead and more than 40 injured after a car rammed into pedestrians and the attacker stabbed a police officer by the Houses of Parliament.
loading image
IBT TV
Three policemen killed by 18th Street Gang members over Guatemala juvenile prison riot
Most popular