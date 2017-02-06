- Play Celebrities react to Donald Trumps ‘Muslim ban’
- Play Donald Trump inauguration protest - 360° video
- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
- Play X Factor contestant Lucie Jones named as UK’s Eurovision entry
- Play Belgravia squatters attacked with missiles in luxury building
- Play Sherlock: 360° video of London filming locations
- Play Who has Donald Trump banned from entering the US?
Were blessed: Twitter users praise Lady Gaga for her Super Bowl halftime show
People all across the world have taken to Twitter to praise Lady Gaga after she performed the halftime show during Super Bowl 51. The pop star abseiled from the roof of the stadium, before performing a number of hits including Born This Way and Poker Face.
Most popular