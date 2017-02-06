Were blessed: Twitter users praise Lady Gaga for her Super Bowl halftime show

Were blessed: Twitter users praise Lady Gaga for her Super Bowl halftime show Close
People all across the world have taken to Twitter to praise Lady Gaga after she performed the halftime show during Super Bowl 51. The pop star abseiled from the roof of the stadium, before performing a number of hits including Born This Way and Poker Face.
loading image
IBT TV
Bob Geldof blasts Zac Goldsmith as failure in supportive rant for Lib Dems
Most popular