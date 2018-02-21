Bollywood moviegoers will be treated to two light-hearted movies this Friday, February 23. Welcome To New York and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety are set to lock horns at the box office.

One is romantic-comedy, while the other is an out-and-out comedy. However, both the movies' box office numbers on Day One is expected to be similar. According to our prediction, Welcome To New York and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety will open with around Rs 3 crore collections.

Our prediction is similar to Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Aiyaary's first-day collection. The difference is Aiyaary's budget was bigger than that of these two movies, and thus the Neeraj Pandey directorial turned out to be a flop.

These Friday releases don't have a big budget, so if their opening-day collections reach Rs 3-4 crore, it will be a good start for them.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety features the Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 star cast and thus promises to keep you entertained. The opening box office collection of this flick will be good because of the success rate of Luv Ranjan's previous flicks with the same actors.

The movie brings back the Jodi of Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha for the fourth time after Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), Akaash Vani (2013) and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015).

The movie will give you a hilarious glimpse into the dilemma of Sonu (Kartik), whose best friend Titu (Sunny Singh) has his life and choices taken over by his bride-to-be Sweety (Nushrat).

On the other hand, Welcome to New York is a multi-starrer featuring Karan Johar, Ritesh Deshmukh, Diljit Dosanjh, Lara Dutta, Boman Irani, Rana Dagubatti and Sonakshi Sinha. Salman Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput and many other B-Town celebs will make special appearances in it.

Welcome To New York is a heartfelt, rib-tickling comedy that tells the story of two Indian youths in search of a better life. An unexpected trip to New York City and IIFA Awards sets them off on a comedic adventure that changes their lives forever.

Produced by Pooja Films and Wiz Films and directed by Chakri Toleti, Welcome To New York is set to be India's first comedy 3D film. This film may earn better than expected because of the star cast. Karan is trying his hand at acting once again, and he will be seen in a double role.