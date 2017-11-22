The Weeknd and Katy Perry reportedly sparked romance rumours by going for dinner together at the Madeo restaurant in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, on November 21.

The duo was caught on camera walking towards the Italian eatery. While the Canadian singer wore his usual denim jacket and black jeans, the Witness singer donned a buttoned-up pea coat for a three-hour dinner.

Since the music superstars are officially single, speculations are rife that they are secretly dating. But The Weeknd's former lover Bella Hadid reportedly knows everything about his meeting with Perry.

"Bella has no problem with The Weeknd meeting with Katy for dinner. Bella and Abel talk often and she is hoping his meeting with Katy was mostly business, at least that is what Abel told Bella was going on," a source told Hollywood life.

The industry insider also claimed the fashion model will be surprised if the Starboy hitmaker starts "chasing" the Roar songstress "romantically".

"Bella would be a little bothered and surprised if it turns out that Abel is chasing Katy romantically. Bella feels Abel is attracted to a certain type of woman and Katy is not his type at all. Bella feels confident that it was mostly a work related dinner and no big deal," the source added.

The insider even claimed the American fashion model has no plans to rekindle a romance with her ex-boyfriend any time soon. According to the source, she wants to maintain a friendly relationship with him.

"Bella and the Weeknd have been broken up for a long time, and while they have spent some time together recently, they are not exactly getting back together anytime soon," the source said.

Meanwhile, another insider claimed the meeting between Perry and the Weeknd was purely work -related. "They are discussing working together," the source told E!.