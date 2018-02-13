A typical big fat Indian wedding involves celebrations that go on day and night. As the time passes by with a lot of dance and music, guests have the time of their lives celebrating the ceremony. However, that was not the case at a recent event when a rather bizarre incident shook the wedding scenes at a small town in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district late on Monday.

As people were dancing to the sound of Bollywood numbers, a Mahindra Scorpio was caught on camera ramming into a crowd enjoying the wedding procession. Nearly 25 people were injured as the driver lost the control of the vehicle as he pressed the accelerator instead of the brake.

Reports suggest that the driver of the SUV was driving under the influence of alcohol. After injuring several dozen guests including children, the driver managed to flee the scene. The police are analysing the video to probe the incident.

Apart from the groom, some children were also in the vehicle.

In a similar incident that happened in May 2017, a marriage ceremony had turned into a mourning in Greater Noida when a vehicle carrying the music band for the wedding came in contact with a live wire killing two people. Around 150 people were on the scene, according to a News X report.