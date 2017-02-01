Rumours about Malayalam actor Dhyan Sreenivasan entering wedlock have started doing the rounds on social media since Tuesday, January 31. Though the actor or his family haven't officially confirmed the news, reports quoting few sources close to them suggest that the wedding will take place in April.

According to latest reports, Dhyan will be getting married to Arpita, who works at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram, on April 7 in Kannur. They are also expected to arrange a special reception for celebrities on April 10 in Ernakulam.

Meanwhile, soon after the wedding news of Dhyan hit the cyber space, rumours had it that he will be marrying his Adi Kapyare Kootamani co-star, Namitha Pramod. However, the young actress' father has said that the news is fake, and confirmed that Dhyan will be getting engaged to someone else. "'Don't know why her name is being dragged into this. Dhyan is getting married and it's not to Namitha. Dhyan will be getting married by April this year," reported Onmanorama.

Entering into the world of cinema was a cakewalk for Dhyan as he is the son of versatile actor Sreenivasan and youngest brother of all-rounder Vineeth Sreenivasan. He made his debut as an actor in 2013 with Vineeth's directorial venture, Thira, which opened to positive response from the critics. He later acted in the comedy entertainers, Kunjiramayanam, and Adi Kapyare Koottamani, which opened to average response from the audience.

The young actor was last seen in the thriller Ore Mukham, and has few other projects in his kitty, including the sequel of Adi Kapyare Koottamani, yet-to-be-titled movie by Thomas Sebastian, and director Rajesh's Cliche Pranaya Kadha.





